HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Students at Quinnipiac University in Hamden are heading back to the classroom this week.

Freshman are moving in on Wednesday.

Things will look a little different because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The vaccine is mandatory for students.

Students who are not vaccinated could face fines, weekly testing and no WIFI.

After a year of social distancing and remote learning, the Quinnipiac campus will once again be filled with thousands of students.

Six hundred of them move in on Wednesday. Hundreds more will move in on Thursday.

Classes start Monday.

Quinnipiac recently sent out a letter reminding students to upload their vaccine information into the school’s portal.

If they don’t, they could face fines up to $2,275 dollars.

Each week, they’ll be fined $100. That goes up $25 every two weeks and maxes out at $200.

Unvaccinated students will be required to get tested weekly, and there will be a $100 fine for anyone who skips a test.

Students who don’t get vaccinated by Sept. 14 will lose access to the university’s computer network and campus WIFI.

Freshman and transfer students will start moving in at 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.