HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A special few days in Hamden, where Quinnipiac University’s class of 2021 is getting the chance to graduate in person after their college experience took on a whole new look thanks to the pandemic.
Graduate students of Quinnipiac’s Engineering and Business schools were on the quad along with their family members.
One of two commencement ceremonies happened on Monday. There will be 10 spread over four days, giving the class of 2021 an experience many were wondering if they’d miss out on.
As students made their way onto the quad for one last time, for many, it was their first time back on campus in a while.
“I haven’t been back around this many people in a year and a half, and I haven’t been here since before the pandemic, February 2020, so it’s weird to be back, but a good feeling,” said Madison Bloomfield.
Starting this past weekend and stretching over four days, Quinnipiac is handing out more than 2,100 degrees. For the class of 2021, graduating in person is something they weren’t sure they’d get the chance to do after living through a pandemic for the last year.
“It’s all exciting stuff because we didn’t really know how the semester was going to end, but we’re ending strong and that’s great. Very exciting,” said James Boos.
An excitement shared equally by many proud parents.
“We were driving up here and I said, ‘I thought for sure we’d be watching this virtually in our house, in our pajamas,’ but it’s great to be here,” said Jim Boos, a parent.
With safety still a priority, masks were required, and each student got two tickets for family members who sat in pods.
“I’m just happy to be here. Definitely not ideal circumstances for the last year and a half, but hopefully everything is back to normal as soon as it is,” said John Cannataro.
After being faced with an interrupted semester last year, learning from home, and a senior year that was anything but normal, for the class of 2021, the message was don’t let it define you, rather build off it.
“Let how you survived that adversity be your foundation. How you faced down a pandemic, how you got the work done, and how you maintained your friendships while following guidelines to keep us all safe,” said Carlton L. Highsmith, Corporate Executive and Entrepreneur.
A lesson in life you won’t find in a classroom or a textbook, but one that these seniors live. Together again for one last time, an experience they’ll remember forever.
On Tuesday, the Law and Medical schools will graduate.
The class of 2020, those seniors who lost out on an in-person graduation last year, have been invited back to campus to walk across the stage and hear their names called out.
