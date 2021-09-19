NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A New Haven school is expected to reopen Monday after being closed down for a day.
School officials say students that attended Ross/Woodward School on Barnes Avenue had to be diverted to Floyd Little Fieldhouse Friday while pest control worked to remove several bats out of the building.
During their time at the Fieldhouse, students engaged in art projects and physical activities.
The school also provided students with breakfast and lunch.
Ross/Woodward is expected to be back open in the morning.
