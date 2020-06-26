HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – College students are saying enough is enough when it comes to racism on campus.
Students are using social media pages to share their experiences with racism.
Across the country and in Connecticut, college students are sharing their personal stories on Instagram. Different pages have been set up for different universities.
One is named Black at Southern. Students say they hope it sheds light on stories that have gone untold.
Post after post, students go into detail sharing what they say are racist experiences they’ve had on campus.
The stories on the “Black at Southern” page are submitted anonymously by current and former students, then shared publicly.
Quinnipiac students created a similar Instagram page called “QU Enough is Enough.”
“When I was reading through those, I was like I can’t ignore this. Like these incidents are so real and administrators are maybe aware of it, not aware of it,” said Sokaina Asar, former Quinnipiac student.
Sokaina Asar attended Quinnipiac for two years. After reading the posts on the Quinnipiac page, she says she decided to start a petition with a list of demands and actions.
“Educational institutions are just coming out with statements, but when you look at the reality, there’s no action behind it,” Asar said.
In the online posts, students share they’ve experienced or witnessed. Some go into detail about racial slurs they say they’ve been called. Others discuss the need for more diverse faculty and staff on campus.
“The time that we’re in right now, there’s so much possibility for change because everything is coming to the surface,” Asar said.
The posts and pages come in the wake of George Floyd’s death last month in Minneapolis and recent protests and conversations on racism.
On Wednesday, Quinnipiac held a virtual town hall for students on racism and what the university can do differently.
A statement from the school says, “University leadership is engaged in deep discussions with students and faculty to collaborate in addressing and eradicating the corrosive, crippling effects of racism within our own community, and more broadly in all that surrounds us. These conversations with students, faculty and staff are helping share QU’s actions and commitment to lasting change and we’ll hold ourselves accountable for constructive and sustained results.”
“Education is like the most important place where you can learn about race and develop cultural competency, so I think if they work on this it could be really good and beneficial,” Asar said.
SCSU released a statement saying, "We are aware of these Instagram posts and we want the Black members of our campus community to know that we are committed to providing the learning and working environment and experiences that they deserve. As a public university committed to the values of social justice, Southern is actively engaged in self-evaluation, constructive dialogue and collaborative efforts to deconstruct structural racism and building a stronger, fully welcoming campus community."
