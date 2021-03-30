NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – The pandemic could be making it harder for some college students to graduate on time.
The Connecticut State College and University system is trying to close a budget deficit this year after an unexpected drop in enrollment and student say they are feeling the effects of the cuts.
One student said he’s having trouble finding summer classes, a sign that some of those budget cuts may be spilling into next year.
Central Connecticut State University and the administrators for the CSCU system say there is no blanket policy or decision to cut classes across the board.
Instead, each department is looking to reduce costs wherever they see a lack of demand from students. They also say faculty can come back to the school if they see demand for more classes in a particular area.
The four state universities are still looking at a $36 million deficit, even after $8 million in spending cuts, plus more savings. The system is counting on federal stimulus funds to close that gap.
Students and faculty say the decisions that created those savings have made it harder for some students to graduate on time.
One thing students and faculty kept going back to is that a number of students with families and full time jobs see the four state universities as a more affordable way to go back to school, but fewer class offerings makes it harder for them to continue their education.
