CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Monday was National STEM Day.
It was a day meant to inspire students to explore science, technology, engineering and math activities and careers.
Channel 3 visited a daycare in Cromwell, which demonstrated how students were given a head start in STEM lessons.
When people hear the term “STEM,” they probably think of science, technology, engineering and math careers or STEM majors in college.
At the Learning Experience Center in Cromwell, preschoolers received an early lesson in it.
Monday, 4-year-olds stacked eggs using Play-Doh.
“They were able to use small eggs and large eggs to figure out which one would work better stacking,” said Kendra Pulaski, assistant director and curriculum specialist, the Learning Experience.
It was one of the day’s many activities dedicated to National STEM Day.
The lessons taught curiosity, language development and cognitive growth for the future innovators of the 21st century.
“STEM related activities are very important in the early ages,” Pulaski said. “It helps boost the children’s confidence in science and math because as we know, those are probably the two hardest questions as we grow up.”
The STEM Day activities were especially important following some of the learning loss experienced by some children during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These activities are great within the classrooms,” Pulaski. “They help build that interaction and relationship with other children because the past year and a half, they haven’t been able to do those extra play dates.”
On the other side of the classroom Monday, students built bridges out of blocks and helped bears cross a river.
Pulaski said the stem skills learned now will help students as they continue to grow and eventually explore different career options.
“Giving them this boost of confidence knowing they can do it this early on, it will definitely help them as they grow up,” she said.
Consider it an early start for the next generation of innovators.
