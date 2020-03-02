EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) --Monday is National Read Across America Day, which falls on Dr. Seuss’ birthday.
The Read Across America Reading Bus Tour got underway in East Hartford Monday morning.
The colorful bus is decorated with popular characters, and is full of bookshelves, benches, carpeting, and hundreds of books.
It rolls into a different school district each day of the week to promote the importance of reading and to show how fun it can be.
Statistically, the earlier children start reading, the better they perform in school.
“Before kids start to read on their own, it's so crucial for parents to read to them. Because their acquisition of language is so much better as well and that's why they perform better in school,” said Tom Nicholas, vice president of the Connecticut Education Association.
Before students headed back to class, they made their own bookmarks and walked away with a new book so they can share the joy of reading.
“Reading is fun, and a lot of times it's just getting them to pair up the fun that they enjoy with the book that works for them,” Nicholas said.
