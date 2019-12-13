EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two juveniles were arrested following a “choking game” incident in East Hartford.
Police said last week, staff members at Pathways Academy of Technology and Design reported juveniles were playing a “choking game".
Two juveniles reportedly met a student with special needs in a stairwell, placed a rope around the third juvenile’s neck which caused minor injury consisting of swelling and a laceration to the neck.
Parents and the juveniles were cooperating with the investigation, according to police.
The juveniles were placed on suspension, pending possible expulsion.
They were also charged with third-degree strangulation and assault on a disabled person.
Police said this “game” is played amongst juveniles where one is choked for a few moments.
The Pathways Academy of Technology and Design is a Hartford public school. Channel 3 has reached out to the district for a comment, but hasn't heart back.
