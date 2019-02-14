HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There was an extra special delivery Thursday morning in the maternity ward at St. Francis Hospital.
Kindergarten students from Middletown’s Spencer Elementary School dropped off gifts for the newborns on Valentine’s Day.
The care packages were filled with blankets, onesies and books.
The tradition started after the kindergarten teacher gave birth at the hospital and realized some new moms didn’t have what they needed for their new baby.
Now, 31 years later, the program is still going strong and she said it’s a valuable lesson for the kids.
“They get to understand what love is and spreading love and kindness and sharing, it’s all the things we try to teach them and now they get to find someone littler to pass it on too,” said kindergarten teacher Gretchen McInvale.
“We do explain to them where it comes from and they are just overjoyed with the warmth that the intention is,” said Judy Hill, nurse manager at St. Francis Hospital.
The students dropped off 40 gifts on Thursday.
The organizer said the donations all come from community members.
