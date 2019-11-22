WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - West Haven High School was evacuated on Friday morning due to a gas odor.
However, everyone was let back in the school a few minutes later.
School officials posted to social media that the West Haven Fire Department was called to the scene.
Students were brought to the rink or pool building while crews searched the building.
"The WHFD has deemed the building safe," school officials said. "All students are back inside."
There's no word on what caused the odor.
