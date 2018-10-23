NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - An incident involving pepper spray caused some alarm at a school in New Haven.
According to school officials, the incident was limited to one classroom at the Edgewood School.
School officials said the area was evacuated immediately.
On Tuesday afternoon, school officials said all students who were in the area are well.
The area within the school where this happened was cleared by fire officials within 30 minutes and the classroom returned back to normal.
