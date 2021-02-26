NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut state university students and faculty members are pushing back against recent proposals made by the Board of Regents.
A rally was held outside Central Connecticut State University at 11 a.m. on Friday.
The group is calling on the Board of Regents to take recent proposals off the table.
“It’s not too late,” SCSU professor Cindy Stretch said in a press release. “We will be standing outside, calling on the Regents to take the proposals that put students last and gut the universities off the table. Public higher education at the regional universities should not be about feathering a bureaucrat’s nest. It’s about giving our students – who are largely first-generation college students or come from underserved communities – a leg up to the middle class and a chance for a brighter future for themselves and their families.”
Students and faculty members said the Board of Regents is proposing larger class sizes, fewer counselors, less departmental support, and more.
