PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Hundreds of students returned on Wednesday morning to a school that was damaged by a fire last summer.
The Plainfield Memorial School had charred walls and smoke and water damage, especially in some of the first floor classrooms.
The fire happened in August.
Students had to spend the first four months of the school year at another school.
They've been learning inside the administrative offices at Killingly's old high school during the cleanup.
School officially got underway Wednesday morning at the newly repaired school.
