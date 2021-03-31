NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- In New Haven, students from 18 schools will transition to remote learning on Thursday.
According to school district officials, a large number of staff members will be getting their second COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.
Therefore, the district is anticipating sick calls due to side effects from the vaccine.
The following schools will be remote on Thursday, April 1:
- Bishop Woods
- Brennan Rogers
- Celentano
- Clemente
- Conte West Hills
- Columbus
- Daniels
- East Rock
- Edgewood
- Jepson
- King Robinson
- Mauro Sheridan
- Martinez
- Nathan Hale
- Obama
- Ross Woodward
- Wexler
- Worthington Hooker
