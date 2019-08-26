WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Students in Waterbury start their first day of school on Monday.
Crosby High School begins promptly at 7:20 a.m.
Superintendent Verna D. Ruffin will be there soon afterward to welcome high schoolers back.
Ruffin's office said she'll then head over to Wallace Middle School, which is not only a comprehensive 6th-8th grade school, it's also home to the district's new 4th-8th grade academic academy.
Channel 3 had the chance to speak with students and their families ahead of the first day.
“I’m going to miss them," said Kevin Petrosky of Waterbury. "I enjoy my time with them.”
School districts across the state have been welcoming students back this week.
The Farmington and Hamden districts are among those kicking off the school year on Monday.
