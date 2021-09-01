MERIDEN (WFSB) - It’s a big day in Meriden as students are returning to the classrooms for the fall semester.
There is a lot of excitement but this year’s first day of school will be a little different because of the pandemic
Once they get inside they will notice a few differences of course. First and foremost everyone inside every Connecticut school and even on busses will be required to wear masks.
And students are asked to stay socially distant from one another whenever possible. But this year the quarantine rules are not as strict.
The biggest change is that now vaccinated students will not need to quarantine even if they come in close contact with someone who has Covid as long as they remain asymptomatic.
Local education leaders really want families to feel comfortable at all of the schools in the district—they are stressing that staff will continue to utilize tents and outdoor spaces wherever and whenever they can and the district has hired extra staff to clean and disinfect school facilities throughout the day.
