UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- It’s almost Christmas time, so that means there’s a massive real gingerbread house at Mohegan Sun up for display.
On Monday, students from St. Mary and St. Joseph schools in Willimantic were the honorary gingerbread cookie masons.
The crew started building the gingerbread house last Monday, but the bake shop starts weeks before, baking all the roof shingles and the siding, which is about 8,000 gingerbread cookies in all.
This is the 15th annual Gingerbread Build at Mohegan, and it’s all part of the holiday experience.
“It’s teaching them about how to work with each other, and how things are made,” said Jen Curtis-Gray, a Willimantic parent.
The display will be up through New Years.
