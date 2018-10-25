TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) - A dozen students were injured after a school bus was involved in a crash in Trumbull.
It happened at the intersection of Churchill Road and Middlebrooks Avenue.
It involved the bus and a car just before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, police said.
The 12 students who were hurt were transported to local hospitals for observation. Their injuries were described by police as minor.
Officers said the Trumbull Board of Education has been notifying parents.
The driver of the car was hurt, but the extent of the injuries was not described.
The road is open.
Police said their investigation into the cause continues.
