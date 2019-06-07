GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Five students and a bus driver were hospitalized with minor injuries following a collision between a pickup truck and a school bus in Guilford Friday morning.
According to police, it happened on Durham Road near the northern part of Lake Drive around 7 a.m.
"Luckily enough, at this point we’re talking about minor injuries," said Chief Jeff Hutchinson, Guilford police. "It could have been a lot worse and we’re really happy that these kids aren’t more injured."
Durham Road, also known as Route 77, was closed in both directions from Lake Drive to Bluff View Drive. However, it reopened shortly after 9 a.m.
Police described the crash as a "motor vehicle vs. school bus collision." The motor vehicle was a pickup truck.
Nine students were said to have been aboard the bus.
They reported minor injuries among the five who were hurt.
"At this time we have our school [administrators] on the scene along with emergency [crews,]" said Lorri Hahn, communications coordinator for Guilford Public Schools. "No other details at this time."
The pickup truck driver refused treatment at the scene, police said. He is cooperating with investigators.
There's also no word on a cause; however, Hutchinson described it as an accident.
While the road was closed, police advised drivers to use Route 79 in Madison as an alternate route.
The crash marked the second one involving a school bus this week. Monday, a bus was involved in a deadly crash along with three tractor trailers along Interstate 84 in East Hartford.
