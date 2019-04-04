SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - A number of students went to the hospital after sharing a vaping pen at Seymour High School on Thursday.
Around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, the school nurse called 9-1-1 after one student got sick.
Police said a 15-year-old girl brought the vape pen to school and shared it with four other sophomores.
"We believe that there’s a substance in the vape pen that was added. We do not know what the substance is right now," said Seymour Police Deputy Chief Roberto Rinaldi.
"To ensure the safety of our students, the Seymour Police Department and emergency medical services were called to help us assess the situation," said Principal Jim Freund. "The student who became ill and other students who shared the vape device were transported for medical evaluation."
A police dog was also brought into the school to assist and make sure no other illegal substances were in the building, as per a Board of Education policy.
Seymour has a vaping policy in its student handbook that refers to the state law, which makes it illegal to use an e-cigarette or vape pen inside a school during school hours.
Vaping is a rising concern among Connecticut teens.
In fact, a recent federal study shows almost 15 percent of high school students surveyed in Connecticut said they’ve vaped.
That number has doubled since 2015.
Seymour’s superintendent said school safety is their number one priority and they’ll continue to work with police, adding that this is now an ongoing investigation.
Police said charges are likely for the teen who brought the pen to school.
The other students who participated in the vaping will likely face discipline from the school.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.