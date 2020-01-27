(WFSB) - Schools and universities in Connecticut are on high alert due to the coronavirus.
Two students in the state were monitored and tested for the virus.
The first student who was monitored was at Wesleyan University in Middletown.
However, school officials said on Monday that the student tested negative for the coronavirus.
"The student is doing well," said Lauren Rubenstein, director of media & public relations, Wesleyan University.
The student traveled through an airport in Asia.
The other case was on the campus of Yale University in New Haven.
The Yale Model United Nations conference was shut down for a day due to concerns.
The high school student, who is from China, became ill and tested positive for the flu.
Channel 3 was told by city officials that the student was also tested for the coronavirus by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The results are expected later this week.
However, city officials said the student did not exhibit severe symptoms and was released from the hospital.
These reports come at the height of respiratory virus season.
Connecticut health officials said the flu is widespread across the state.
Statistics released last week by the Department of Public Health showed 20 flu-related deaths this season.
New Haven Mayor Justin Eliker, along with other city and university officials, held a conference call to talk about the potentially deadly virus.
“While the two cases in Connecticut are influenza cases we are in the midst of flu season, we want to take all precautions to make absolutely sure they do not also [have] coronavirus so as to ensure the health and safety of all residents," Eliker said.
Health officials are urging people to wash hands, avoid close contact with anyone who's sick and clean surfaces.
They said the threat for the coronavirus in Connecticut remains low.
However, they're telling people to contact their health care providers if they feel sick.
More information about the flu in the state can be found on the DPH's website here.
