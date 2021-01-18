NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – After ten months of learning from home, Tuesday is finally the big day in the Elm City.
In New Haven, students have been out of the classroom since last March, but for a number of children and their parents, that all changes on Tuesday.
“I think we are looking forward to them getting back to it tomorrow, being with their classmates and their teachers,” said Laura McGowan.
Laura McGowan’s two children, Xavier and Patrick, will finally head off to school tomorrow.
For them and other New Haven students, it’s not their first day of school, but rather the first day in school since March when New Haven first closed its classrooms for the pandemic.
In a statement, New Haven Superintendent Iline Tracy said, “New Haven Public Schools has taken great caution in setting up safeguards and protocols to ensure the safety of our staffs and students. I have had the opportunity to visit several schools over the past couple of days, where staff members were present putting on the finishing touches as they prepare for students’ arrivals.”
Back in the summer, New Haven’s Board of Education decided it would start the year with ten weeks of remote learning.
When the state’s coronavirus numbers started to climb in the fall, the city hit pause on its planned November reopening.
Then late last month, New Haven said it would finally reopen in mid-January.
Last week, some parents and teachers told the Board of Education that they had some concerns. Dave Cicarella, who heads up the teacher’s union in New Haven, said while they want to return to the classroom, the feeling is they waited this long, what’s a few more weeks, especially with teachers in 1b of the vaccination phase.
“We need to get back, but with the vaccinations just around the corner, it just doesn’t make sense to send everyone back now, so the teachers are overwhelmingly, can’t we just wait for the vaccination. We know they’re coming, it’s not going to be that much longer,” Cicarella said.
This is going to be a hybrid model. Pre-K through third graders will go to school in-person four days a week. The fourth and fifth graders will have in-person learning two days and week and for the time being, the older children in grades six through twelve will continue with the full remote learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.