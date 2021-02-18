HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hundreds of students moved in to Trinity College in Hartford on Thursday.
“It’s just a great environment and we are lucky enough that we were able to come back to campus this year. It was a long three months at home, so it just feels better to come back,” said student Cassidy Shiff.
Move-in day, however, is a bit different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students had to get tested for COVID-19 before they could set foot on campus. Then, they must be tested again once they arrive.
Students will also get tested twice per week all semester long.
Drew Galbraith, director of Athletics, runs the testing program and said it is a challenge for everyone.
“People are used to it, but it is still not hassle-free for the students, so we just make that as straightforward as possible, give them as much communication ahead of time so they know what to expect,” Galbraith said.
Students are also required to wear masks and practice safe social distancing, but many say they don’t mind that.
“I’ve been so impressed with their efforts and feel really safe,” said student Gillian Birk.
Trinity’s Dean of Student Life Jody Goodman said college leaders are getting more comfortable organizing everything after a successful transition in the fall.
“Having done this before, we felt much better because it was kind of a rinse and repeat, so we definitely feel more secure doing it again this semester,” Goodman said.
