HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – It’s back to school for colleges around the state.
On Thursday, Quinnipiac University students moved into Hamden’s Mount Carmel Campus.
With the new school year comes new anxieties and excitement about the big change.
Cars pulled up, volunteers unloaded, and students unpacked their new homes.
“I love the campus. The campus is beautiful, I love my family, so I didn’t want to go too far,” said Maya Fasulo, a freshman.
For some, the new school year brings new jitters.
At the top of the list of worries for many students is how to pay for college.
A recent survey by the College Board shows 90 percent of incoming freshman are concerned about student debt.
“QU gave me a scholarship and then financial aid too, which is awesome, and we were able to afford it and I was able to come to my dream school,” said Trey Sperry, a freshman.
With finances figured out, students were ready to make the grade and enjoy the college experience.
For more on the College Board study, click here.
