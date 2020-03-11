NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Students at Southern Connecticut State University spent the day packing up and leaving campus over concerns of the coronavirus.
The school canceled classes for the rest of week and is switching to online learning until at least early April.
No one at Southern has tested positive, but this is being done out of an abundance of caution.
Spring break starts this weekend, so students are getting a few extra days at Southern uses this time to give the school a deep clean.
“I thought it was kind of expected. I saw a lot of schools are doing it, but I think most people are kind of happy that we’re going home early,” said Kayla Johnson, SCSU freshman.
The university is being proactive after learning a student recently attended an out of state meeting where another participant later tested positive for the coronavirus.
“They said we’ll be back by April 5, so it could be longer than that, they’re not sure yet,” Johnson said.
Until then, all classes will be shifted to online.
“It’s like every week you have an assignment due, you have discussion boards where you discuss with other students. That’s how you communicate with each other, with your teachers. It’s not that hard as long as you keep up with it,” said Alexis Bickham, SCSU senior.
As students packed up to leave their dorms in time for their noon deadline, the school is asking them to take whatever supplies they’ll need to keep up with their students.
“I’m the type of person that has to get up and go. I can’t really do the online, but I’m going to have to try,” said Krysta Alverio, SCSU freshman.
During a questions and answer session with the university’s president on Tuesday, students said they were told that graduation is still on for May 22.
The school will continue to monitor the situation and update students if anything changes.
