HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Students, parents and other anti-mask advocates gathered at the state capitol ahead of the start of the 2022 legislative session.

The second of two rallies was scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m.

The first happened shortly after 9 a.m. and involved a group of students.

Many of them described their negative experiences wearing masks in schools and sought an end to mask mandates and other COVID mitigation tactics.

They claimed the mandates were causing catastrophic harm.

The rally was organized by Griswold High School senior Lucas Johnson.

"Personally, I would like to see that it is a personal choice whether or not a kid is going to be masked, you know, them and their family and their personal healthcare provider," Johnson said.

The students discussed how the masks, social distancing, quarantining, mandates, and remote learning caused, and continue to cause, distress. They told stories of COVID policies in school that lead to suicidal thoughts, self-harm, breakdowns, depression, anxiety, dysmorphia, exclusion, fear, developmental delays, segregation, discrimination, bullying and more.

Connecticut teachers' unions, however, continued to argue to keep the mask mandates in place.

They argued this week that the state needed to be cognizant of the advice of actual medical advisors who've said that raspatory season doesn't really end until mid-March.

The unions said the fear is that decisions are being made hastily due to social pressures.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced that the state mask mandate for schools would end on Feb. 28 but that the final decision would be up to individual district superintendents.

