ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- In about two weeks, school will be back in session for thousands of Connecticut’s students.
On Tuesday, Gov. Ned Lamont said students across the state will be required to wear masks for at least the first month of the new school year.
This prompted responses from people who are in favor and against the decision.
At Rocky Hill High School, senior David Leal was hoping he didn’t need to wear a mask when school started.
“I’m a little disappointed. I was pretty optimistic going into this year. Personally, I want to see everyone’s smiles and faces. Especially after a year and a half without seeing certain people. I want to see my teachers and friends without it. It’s disappointing after not having to wear one this summer,” Leal said.
He said he wishes considerations could be made for vaccinated students.
“Cities like New York and New Orleans are taking good approaches and I like how they’re requiring a vaccine passport. I think people are a little scared of being in a pandemic, but now I think it’s the right time to execute this,” Leal said.
A parent said saw the results and sides with the governor.
“I think it works; I think it makes a lot of sense. They did it all last year and the numbers went way down. There are masks breaks. I also happen to be a teacher so I know that. The kids are kind of used to it. It’s not really so much of a negative thing, it’s just the world we live in right now, so eventually we won’t need it,” said Nicole Siegel, of West Hartford.
If you have spent any time driving around our state this summer, you probably saw lawn signs from the group ‘Unmask Our Kids.’
Channel 3 has reached out to them for a comment but has not yet heard back.
