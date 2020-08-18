STORRS, CT (WFSB) – Party shaming at UConn.
It’s been less than a week since the campus reopened to students and now videos are emerging of large gatherings.
The university and its students are sending a strong message to stop the large gatherings.
In order to attend classes this semester, students will need to get tested.
So far, more than 3,800 tests have been preformed and the positivity rate hovers around 0.1 percent. Going a step further, the contact tracing is aggressive.
Right now, 25 people are being quarantined after coming in contact with the students who tested positive.
UConn is taking this seriously, but not all of its students are.
A pre-semester college party took place in one of the dorms. Most years, this would be the norm, but not in the coronavirus era.
On Tuesday evening, UConn sent out a letter saying students who were part of an unapproved gathering in a residence hall room were removed from the housing while the university investigates the incident.
UConn says the students "were not wearing masks, closely assembled, and endangering not only their own health and wellbeing, but that of others at a time when UConn is working to protect our community and resume classes in the context of a deadly global pandemic."
“I have heard of them, I feel people can get together maybe later on, so we know who’s negative and who’s positive,” said Ethan Cabral.
“I’ve heard of them, I’ve seen posts about them, but personally, I don’t think it’s a good idea to go, especially under the conditions,” said Viaivannie Vargas-Negron.
A video popped up on Reddit as part of a discussion among UConn students about COVID-19 and partying. For the first time since many can remember, students were party shaming their peers.
“There were posts floating around social media saying, ‘stay safe, your party is not worth another death.’ To me, that says a lot because of this developing culture of kids trying to deter other kids away from partying,” said Aidan Caron.
The reason is because UConn students are just grateful to be at school. Freshman who spoke to Channel 3 all had their senior year of high school abruptly shut down. They don’t want that to happen again.
“I know of a couple of friends who are coming home now from UNC, so being here is kind of like we’re on a thin line, we’d hate to have to go home,” Cabral said.
UConn and state police investigated reports of parties like these. While they are a concern, they say none of them violated the state guidelines of the 25-person indoor gatherings or 100-person outdoor gatherings.
However, the university says it may have violated the student code of conduct and could result in removal from student housing, probation, suspension, or expulsion. The gathering is still under investigation.
Students continue to plea for common sense from their peers.
“It’s sad, I get it. I would love to attend some parties. I’d love to get out there, but just doing what’s best for the population as a whole, you got to take a step back,” Cabral said.
UConn went on to say that they’ll be sending a letter to all students about limiting gatherings. They’ll also send one out to off-campus landlords as well.
Additional state police are also on patrol looking out for big parties.
