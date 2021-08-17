(WFSB) – Connecticut students will start the school year wearing masks.
On Tuesday, Gov. Ned Lamont said during a news conference that students, kindergarten through grade 12, will wear masks for at least the first month of the new school year.
“That’s what we got to do. We did it well last fall, we’re going to do it again this fall and show the rest of the country we know how to do it safely,” Lamont said on Tuesday.
He made the announcement during a news conference where coaches and other leaders were pushing for student athletes to get vaccinated.
He said the increase in hospitalizations and COVID infections prompted him to make the call.
On Tuesday, the state's positivity rate climbed to 4.25%, and hospitalizations also increased.
Eighty percent of Connecticut adults are vaccinated, but infection rates are increasing.
Educators want to get back in the classroom.
"In person is powerful. That's why we are here today, encouraging our students, our faculty and staff to use every tool in their tool kit to keep everyone safe," said Charlene Russell Tucker, acting commissioner of Education.
Schools and coaches are pushing hard to get more students vaccinated.
“Bloomfield Public Schools is partnering with Bloomfield and West Hartford to team up and offer vaccinations for all of our students during the school day," said Dan Moleti, principal at Bloomfield High School.
Educators and coaches want students to stay in school and on the field, especially after a long year when many student athletes were sidelined.
In Connecticut, when it comes to children ages 12 to 15, 26% are fully vaccinated, and 58% have gotten one dose. For those 16-17, 63% are fully vaccinated and 72% have received one dose.
While these students feel the need to get vaccinated, there are many who don’t want to get a vaccine.
