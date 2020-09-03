MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Channel 3 is you back to school authority.
On Thursday, students in Middletown are starting the school year.
Like many districts, Middletown is operating under a hybrid plan.
Students are split into two groups. They’ll be in school for a few days, and learn online for a few days.
Parents were able to choose a distance learning option.
Before students even get on the bus, parents are expected to screen their kids for COVID-19 symptoms, including checking their temperature and making sure they don’t have a cough or shortness of breath.
Once students arrive at school, they will have to wear a mask. There will be breaks when they can take them off.
At their desks there will be a plexiglass barrier.
Also new this year, students won’t have access to their lockers, or the water fountains.
The superintendent says the hybrid plan will be in place for at least 8 weeks, then they will reassess.
“Ultimately the goal is to get back to a full reentry model but we’re only going to do that when the data and the science is telling us we are able to do that,” said Superintendent Michael Conner.
Teachers just went through COVID training to be prepared, and the superintendent says both teachers and custodians will be regularly cleaning classrooms.
