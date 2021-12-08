NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A roundtable discussion between students and state officials aimed to tackle the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on mental health.
Gov. Ned Lamont joined interim commissioner Nancy Navarretta of the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services to launch the Connecticut Campus Mental Health Program, which is aimed at supporting students with mental illnesses.
The discussion and program launch happened at 10 a.m. at the University of New Haven.
Lamont and Navarretta heard about mental health services on college campuses, particularly on how they relate to the pandemic.
On the outside, you’d never know Liz Sirett feels a bit anxious.
Mental health can appear invisible says the 21-year-old.
Through the pandemic, she’s witnessed the toll COVID-19 has taken on her peers.
“It almost took us that point of not normalizing it anymore and just saying, ok, it’s not normal that I’m feeling this way,” said Sirett.
The University of New Haven senior said she’s learning how to control her anxiety.
It’s something she’s working on with her therapist through the school’s counseling and psychological services.
She makes it clear this battle began pre-pandemic.
“I do think it’s important to highlight the fact that mental health has always been an issue,” said Sirett.
She says the pandemic did heightened her stress.
The state is aware there are many more stories like Sirett’s.
That’s why the governor announced a new funding program will help colleges and universities tackle their response to mental health brought upon by the pandemic.
During the discussion, Lamont revealed the details of the new $2.7 million state program, which he said will support mental health services for students at higher education institutions statewide.
He said funding will come from the Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund, which uses federal COVID relief aid that was dedicated to the state.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating toll on the mental health of college and university students that, left unchecked, could have significant long-term ramifications on their overall wellbeing,” Lamont said. “This funding is an important step forward in ensuring our institutions of higher learning are equipped to provide every ounce of support possible to students in need after a stressful school year.”
Lamont said the Connecticut Campus Mental Health Program will provide awards to eligible higher education institutions to drive innovative and evidence-based strategies that enhance student access to care, boost education and awareness of mental health services and programs available to students either on or off campus, and equip staff and students with knowledge for supporting students with mental illnesses, particularly those from minority or traditionally underserved backgrounds.
The university says the move comes at a critical time when demand for counseling services is high.
Dr. Ophelie Rowe-Allen with the University of New Haven said, “students should see this as a whole as part of their academic journey in which it becomes a part of their health and wellness.”
If awarded the grant, UNH plans to provide personalized resources for students which would include expanding counseling services.
Sirett says the aid is essential, “because if students aren’t mentally well, how are they going to be able to perform in all of their classes?”
The program is may benefit more than 130,000 undergraduate students across 28 colleges and universities in Connecticut.
Grants will be administered by the Connecticut Office of Higher Education, in partnership with the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and the Office of the Governor.
“Some COVID-19 risk mitigation measures, such as continued physical isolation, put students at greater risk of facing mental health impacts from the pandemic,” Navarretta said. “Without proper mental health support and resources for students in need, there are a range of potentially serious and lasting consequences, including more students dropping out of school and higher rates of depression and anxiety. There’s no more important investment of state funds and resources, nor one that will pay bigger dividends in the future, than the investment in young peoples’ mental health.”
Applications will be open to all nonprofit undergraduate institutions with an endowment per student of less than $100,000, as referenced in the 2019 Connecticut Higher Education System Data and Trends Report, Lamont's office said. Maximum grant allocations have been predetermined based on each institution’s undergraduate student population and the percentage of those students receiving a Pell grant. Institutions applying for the grant can receive up to the maximum grant award based on a successfully completed application aligned with the grant program criteria.
Institutions receiving grant funding will be required to describe specific uses for the funds, including how grants can be equitably distributed to benefit minority, underrepresented, and/or disadvantaged student populations. For more information on the Connecticut Campus Mental Health Program and the link to the grant application, visit www.ctohe.org.
