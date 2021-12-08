NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A roundtable discussion between students and state officials aimed to tackle the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on mental health.
Gov. Ned Lamont joined interim commissioner Nancy Navarretta of the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services for the round table on Wednesday morning.
It kicked off at 10 a.m. at the University of New Haven.
Lamont and Navarretta heard about mental health services on college campuses, particularly on how they relate to the pandemic.
During the discussion, Lamont announced the launch of a new state program supporting mental health services for students at higher education institutions statewide.
Faculty and staff from various schools also joined students for the discussion.
