MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Students at Westover School in Middlebury took part in a “hack-a-thon” on Sunday afternoon.
The program geared to girls in fourth through eighth grade is designed to introduce students to technology and its use to create solutions that benefit non-profit organizations throughout the state.
Younger students work with students from Westover’s “WISE” program.
Seventh grader, Kikn Aron told Channel 3 that she feels as if the program is valuable.
"I think that learning coding when you're younger will help you get more experience and be able to progress in all the skills."
Since its inception, approximately 200 girls from across Connecticut worked with more than 60 students from Westover’s “WISE” program to create prototype smartphone apps for approximately 28 community non-profits.
Seventh grader, Autumn Tansley told Channel 3 that meeting new people is the most beneficial.
"When I come here I learn a lot about different people different organizations and I also learn about the coding programs which is a lot of fun,” said Tansley.
