GROTON, CT (WFSB) -- Three students were taken to the hospital during the Stonington High School prom on Saturday night.
Emergency crews were called to the Mystic Marriott in Groton for the report of a strange odor in the ballroom.
Some people inside also said they were feeling sick.
An investigation revealed that a student had unintentionally discharged pepper spray, which caused respiratory distress for some people in the ballroom.
Police said three students were taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.
They were all evaluated and released that evening.
No criminal charges are anticipated.
