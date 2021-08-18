(WFSB) – Connecticut students will start the school year wearing masks.
Gov. Ned Lamont said students, in kindergarten through grade 12, will wear masks for at least the first month of the new school year.
He made the remarks during a news conference on Tuesday.
“That’s what we got to do. We did it well last fall, we’re going to do it again this fall and show the rest of the country we know how to do it safely,” Lamont said.
Lamont was among coaches and other leaders who pushed for student athletes to get vaccinated.
He said the increase in hospitalizations and COVID infections prompted him to make the call.
On Tuesday, the state's positivity rate climbed to 4.25 percent and hospitalizations also increased.
Eighty percent of Connecticut adults are vaccinated, but infection rates are increasing.
Educators want to get back in the classroom.
"In-person is powerful. That's why we are here today, encouraging our students, our faculty and staff to use every tool in their tool kit to keep everyone safe," said Charlene Russell Tucker, acting commissioner of education.
Schools and coaches said they want more students vaccinated.
“Bloomfield Public Schools is partnering with Bloomfield and West Hartford to team up and offer vaccinations for all of our students during the school day," said Dan Moleti, principal at Bloomfield High School.
Educators and coaches want students to stay in school and on the field, especially after a long year when many student athletes were sidelined.
In Connecticut, when it comes to children ages 12 to 15, 26 percent are fully vaccinated, and 58 percent have gotten one dose. For those 16 to 17, 63 percent are fully vaccinated and 72 percent have received one dose.
While some student feel the need to get vaccinated, there are many who don’t want the shot.
Regardless of vaccinations, many students told Channel 3 that they'd rather wear masks and be in school as opposed to remote learning.
"I’m a little disappointed," said David Leal, a student at Rocky Hill High School. "I was pretty optimistic going into this year. Personally, I just want to see everyone’s smiles and faces."
"I feel perfectly fine," said Nathan Vargese, a student in Rocky Hill. "Whatever their decision is, I’m perfectly fine with it."
Last year, remote learning took place in schools. This year, districts aren't required to offer it.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(5) comments
STAY OUT OF IT LAMONT! You said each town would be allowed to do what was right for them and that's the way it needs to stay. PERIOD!
You actually did well for a while Lamont in not overstepping but as with most Democrats, you just couldn't resist the temptation at being a control freak.
ENOUGH!!!!!
You mean like with republicans and abortion? Just a quick reminder, because the republicans don't understand general knowledge, abortions are NOT contagious, COVID is. And the whole "my body, my choice" about masks and vaccines is unbelievably ironic and hypocritical, especially when republicans are saying it.
wow 2 years of this BS, and most people just take it.
Follow the science they say. I guess the CDC's own study saying the cloth and basic masks don't stop viral transfer isn't science. Follow along now sheeple.
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/10/20-0948_article
"sheeple" ...says the nameless lamb.
Brian Duffy~~ Tariffville, CT
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.