WINDSOR LOCKS (WFSB) - Students and vacationers in South Carolina have been returning to Connecticut to escape Hurricane Florence.
Channel 3 spoke with several people from the state who left South Carolina days before the category 4 storm is expected to blow ashore.
Florence is predicted to pummel the east coast later this week. It should make landfall in the Carolinas by Friday.
It'll bring catastrophic flooding and damaging winds to the Carolinas and Virginia.
Mandatory evacuations have been issued and millions of Americans prepared for what North Carolina's governor called a monster of a storm.
Channel 3 spoke with a New Britain couple who said packed airports at Myrtle Beach forced them to drive to Charlotte to get a flight back home to Connecticut.
A Coastal Carolina University student described what he saw in South Carolina.
"It was crazy down there," said Jack Gelhaus, who fled from Florence. "The Walmart was completely full and once we got in, it was empty because there’s nothing left. Gas was a mile long for everybody."
No one Channel 3 spoke with appeared to have any trouble getting home, however. There were no reported cancellations or delays.
