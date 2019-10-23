HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A school bus and car were involved in a crash in Hamden on Wednesday morning.
According to police, it happened on Benham Street near Dixwell Avenue around 7:30 a.m.
Fire officials said nine people were treated at the scene, while the bus driver, two passengers, and the driver of the car were taken to the hospital.
The bus was carrying Hamden students to a magnet school in New Haven.
The crash remains under investigation.
