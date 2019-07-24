HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Parents know childcare is expensive, and there are new numbers that really drive that point home.
The "Economic Policy Institute" found the average annual cost of infant care in Connecticut is $15,500.
That breaks down to $1,292 per month.
Connecticut is ranked as the fifth most expensive state for childcare.
The study also said infant care in Connecticut costs $3,146 more “per year than in-state tuition for four-year public college.”
That makes it one of 33 states and Washington D.C. where infant care is more expensive than college.
To look at the full study, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.