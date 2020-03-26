(WFSB) -- It's a time now when many people are trying to live their lives, all while social distancing themselves from others.
A new study shows just how effective folks are being in Connecticut.
The website Unacast.com is tracking social distancing activity in all 50 states, based on the decrease in average distance traveled since the COVID-19 crisis started.
Connecticut has been given an “A” because people have decreased their travel by 46 percent.
The evidence can be seen just by looking at the nearly empty highways that have been seen recently.
Each Connecticut county scored an “A” grade, except Windham County, which earned a “B.”
New London County has the most bragging rights though, leading the way with a 50 percent dip in travel.
Also, all of our neighboring states also scored an “A,” in fact every state in the mid-Atlantic and New England earned top marks except for Maine, which racked up a B grade.
So, Connecticut is doing well, but we still have work to do, or not do depending how you look at it, to catch the top states.
Nevada and New Jersey lead the way, as locals there have dropped their travel by 55 percent each.
Vermont is the top performing state in New England, with a 51 percent drop, followed closely by Massachusetts at an even 50 percent.
Take a closer look at the study by clicking here.
