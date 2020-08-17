WINSTED, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut, deemed one of the country's best in terms of community college systems, has several community colleges ranked in the top 100 on a national list.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released its list of 2020's best and worst community colleges.
WalletHub said it looked at more than 650 community colleges in terms of 18 indicators of cost and quality. The data sets included cost of in-state tuition and fees, student-faculty ratio, and graduation rate.
Connecticut's highest ranking school on the list was Northwestern Connecticut Community College, which boasted a "cost and financing" rank of 75, an "education outcomes" rank of 215 and a "career outcomes" rank of 64.
Other Connecticut schools that made the top 100 on the list included Manchester Community College at 40, Naugatuck Valley Community College at 59 and Capital Community College at 89.
More information on that portion of the study can be found on WalletHub's website here.
As a whole, Connecticut ranked 5th in terms of states with the best community college systems.
Only Wyoming, Washington, Maryland and Hawaii ranked ahead of it.
More information on this can also be found on WalletHub's website here.
