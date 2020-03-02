(WFSB) -- March is Women’s History Month, and it turns out, Connecticut is one of the most female-friendly states in the nation.
According to finance website WalletHub, Connecticut ranked the 8th best spot for women.
The study looked at everything from median earnings, job security, and quality of healthcare, all of which, the state earned high marks for.
Massachusetts was ranked the best state for woman, the worst was Louisiana.
Take a look at the whole study here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.