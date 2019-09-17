(WFSB) – A new study, which ranks states based on what they are doing to keep kids safe online, ranked Connecticut among the top states in the nation.
The study looked at the laws in place in each state to protect children from sexting and cyberbullying.
Internet safety experts explain what parents can do to keep children protected when they are online.
The internet is a fact of life for many kids, but it can also be a risky place. They key for adults is to identify the top online threats to kids and putting practices in place to keep children safe.
Cyberbullying, online predators, and exposure to inappropriate content are the top three things internet safety experts say threaten children online.
“There are certain reports that say 34 percent of our kids have been or are being cyber bullied, and I think we underestimate that. That’s a lot of kids,” said Scott Driscoll, Internet Safety Concepts.
Driscoll says for children the internet can offer a wealth of knowledge or leave them a keystroke away from potential danger.
In Connecticut, a study showed that kids are more protected than in other states.
According to the independent review site, Safewise, which looked state by state at online safety laws, Connecticut ranks among the best with laws for cyberbullying, consequences for online harassment, and laws addressing sexting.
The state also received high marks for schools disciplining cyberbullying.
Still, the dangers are there, and Driscoll said the best thing parents can do is encourage our kids to talk to their parents.
“The first thing we should talk about our kids to do is having communication with us. If something goes wrong, come and tell us. I think kids are afraid that they are going to lose their devices or be in trouble with their parents. What I try to instill in the children is your safety comes first. Everything else will fall into place,” Driscoll said.
As far as online predators, the author of the study on Safewise.com recommends talking to your children about inappropriate interactions. Parents are recommended to discuss how child can recognize signs of trouble and ask for help.
It’s also recommended that children can’t upload or download pictures without permission and keep a computer in a common room.
“Now, the average age of children seeing online porn for the first time is 11-years-old. This is some hardcore stuff that our kids get exposed to and once they see it, they can’t take it back,” Driscoll said.
Exposure to inappropriate content is a growing problem.
“What you can do is, your provider, say AT&T or Verizon or whatever you might use, they might have parental controls already at their disposal that we might not be aware of, so contact them,” Driscoll said.
Driscoll’s final word of advice is when a child is on his or her device, ask what they are looking at. If the child suddenly closes their laptop or turns off their phone, that is a red flag and conversation opener.
