(WFSB) -- Thinking about delivery? Think again!
A new study says one in four delivery drivers admit to taste testing your food.
The recent survey, put out by restaurant food supplier US Foods, found that out of 500 delivery workers, more than 25-percent said they had sampled food before dropping it off.
More than half of drivers also said they are tempted by the smell of the food they deliver.
Most customers surveyed said restaurants should use tamper-evident labels to address the issue.
Check out all the findings here.
