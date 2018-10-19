Halloween is around the corner, so it’s perfect timing to see which state prefers what candy.
This year, the National Retail Federation is estimating that shoppers will spend $2.6 billion on Halloween candy. That is lower than their $2.7B estimate last year.
Candystore.com released its findings of the top Halloween candy by state.
The most popular appears to be Skittles, followed by M&Ms.
In Connecticut, Almond Joy appears to be the favorite, followed by Milky Way and then M&Ms.
Candystore.com gathered 11 years of data for its 2018 study.
See the full study here.
