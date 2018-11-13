(WFSB) -- The holiday season is upon us, which means folks will be spending more money than usual.
According to the National Retail Federation, the average person will spend $1,007.24 this holiday season.
That’s up 4.1 percent since 2017.
WalletHub released a list of cities across the country, including Connecticut, showcasing how much money residents are expected to spend.
Some cities that made the list include Hartford, New Haven, Waterbury, New Britain, Bridgeport and more.
The study focused on income of the population, age, and savings-to-money expenses ratio.
According to WalletHub, the average household credit card debt in 2018 is $8,332.
“At the beginning of the year, there was over $1 trillion in total credit card debt, which only dipped slightly lower to around $979 trillion in the second fiscal quarter,” WalletHub said.
