'Tis the season to kick back and watch your favorite holiday movie with the family.
A state-by-state list was created with compiled data from "Rotten Tomatoes" and Google to determine the favorites across the country.
Some favorites include Scrooged, Gremlins, Die Hard, and A Christmas Story.
It turns out, Connecticut’s favorite Christmas movie is the 1983 comedy "Trading Places,” staring Dan Ackroyd and Eddie Murphy.
Home Alone: Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, North Dakota, Ohio (IMDB)
Gremlins: Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas (IMDB)
Trading Places: Connecticut, District of Columbia, Hawaii, New Jersey, Pennsylvania (IMDB)
Die Hard: Missouri, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin (IMDB)
A Christmas Story: Delaware (Vanity Fair)
Miracle on 34th Street: Maryland (IMDB)
Scrooged: Kansas, Oregon, Wyoming (IMDB)
Bad Santa: Nebraska (IMDB)
Batman Returns: California, Florida, Louisiana (IMDB)
Check out the full study here (Streaming Observer)
Oddly enough, not a single state picked the classic "It's A Wonderful Life.”
Check out the full study here.
