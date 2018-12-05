holiday movies

Streaming Observer has identified each state's favorite Christmas movie! (MGN)

'Tis the season to kick back and watch your favorite holiday movie with the family.

A state-by-state list was created with compiled data from "Rotten Tomatoes" and Google to determine the favorites across the country.

Some favorites include Scrooged, Gremlins, Die Hard, and A Christmas Story.

It turns out, Connecticut’s favorite Christmas movie is the 1983 comedy "Trading Places,” staring Dan Ackroyd and Eddie Murphy.

Slideshow: Favorite Christmas movies by state

1 of 10

Oddly enough, not a single state picked the classic "It's A Wonderful Life.”

Check out the full study here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.