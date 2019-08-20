A study listed the germiest places at a child's school.

(WFSB) - A study has listed what it considers to be the germiest places at schools.

Redbook Magazine published the study earlier this month.

It listed desks, computer keyboards and sinks as the top three areas where bacteria can be rampant.

Desks are where students spend most of their time while at school, keyboards tend to attract a countless number of fingers and sinks can teem with germs from the dirty hands that last touched them.

  1. Desks
  2. Computer Keyboards
  3. Sinks
  4. Waste baskets
  5. Doorknobs and handles
  6. Books
  7. Toys
  8. Art supplies
  9. Gym equipment
  10. Playground equipment
  11. Water fountains
  12. Cafeteria trays
  13. Bathrooms
  14. Pet habitats
  15. Pencil sharpeners

