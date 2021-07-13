HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford is making a list of one of the best places to live.
According to U.S. News & World Report, the capitol city came in at number 53.
It scored high marks for a strong economy, and high quality of life.
Experts say the pandemic has certainly changed peoples' minds on where they want to call home.
Topping the list was Boulder, Colorado.
Boulder's best qualities include its outdoorsy lifestyle and a strong job market.
“Despite the fact that the entire country experienced skyrocketing unemployment throughout 2020, boulder's market was able to remain relatively stable and keep unemployment rates pretty low,” said Devon Thorsby, of U.S. News & World Report.
Rounding out the top five were Raleigh & Durham, NC; Huntsville, AL; Fayetteville, AR; Austin, TX.
To see the full study, click here.
(1) comment
Wow. So I guess being in the top 100 cities for murder rate was not considered in this study. Nor was the 'Friday and Saturday night Street Anarchy' in the South End.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.