HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- College graduates everywhere are no doubt trying to find jobs now that school is done.
According to a new study by career site Zippia, a university in Connecticut is at the head of the class when it comes to helping students land a gig.
Quinnipiac University in Hamden has the best overall graduate employment rate in the country, at just over 96 percent.
Zippia compiled a list by looking at the U.S. Department of Education’s “College Scorecard” from 2017-2018 to check employment rate data.
Here’s the best of the best:
- Connecticut – Quinnipiac University
- South Dakota – Augustana University
- Ohio – Ohio Northern University
- Pennsylvania – Lebanon Valley College
- Massachusetts – Western New England University
- Wisconsin – Marquette University
- Rhode Island – Providence College
- Minnesota – Saint Johns University
- New York – Siena College
- Nebraska – University of Nebraska Medical Center
For a look at the full list, click here.
