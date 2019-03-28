(WFSB) -- Heights, spiders, driving… These are all things folks around the country are afraid of.

Website YourLocalSecurity.com put together a study of the most searched phobias in each state.

According to the study, fear of people and spiders were the most searched items in 11 states, being the most popular.

In Connecticut, most people are afraid of thunder, while neighboring New York is afraid of driving.

See the most popular items here.

North Dakota and Wyoming were the only two states without a top-searched fear.

The study also said New Mexico is one of the sunniest states in the county, and it’s one most afraid of the dark.

Folks in California, home to Silicon Valley and Hollywood, are afraid of success.

Check out the full study here.